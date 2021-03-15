Menu
Pets & Animals

PET ADOPTION: Playful boy searching for a home

Kristen Booth
15th Mar 2021 4:06 PM

Each week CQ Pet Rescue introduces a new furry friend who is looking for a forever home.

This week, they are introducing Emmett, a 10-week-old kitten.

He is a bit cheeky and sometimes thinks he’s a playful little tiger.

Emmett loves playing with people, dogs and cats alike. Hide and seek is a game he likes to play but he will definitely appear when there’s food on the table.

Please help him find a forever home.

Emmett will come with a desexing voucher, Feline Aids tested, microchipped and with all up-to-date vaccinations.

Adoption fee is $165.

Click here to meet Emmett or visit the CQ Pet Rescue Facebook page for more information.

