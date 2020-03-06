Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Fire truck, firetruck, file image
Fire truck, firetruck, file image
Offbeat

Pet dog to blame for house fire

by CHANEL KINNIBURGH
6th Mar 2020 3:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE top floor of a Mangalore house has been destroyed after a pet dog knocked over a burning candle.

Crews from Bagdad, Brighton and Bridgewater attended the blaze on Mountford Drive just before 1pm today.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire on the top floor of the two-storey house.

Tasmania Fire Service said an investigation found the estimated damage to be between $60,000 and $80,000.

"A pet dog has accidentally knocked over a candle that was alight causing a fire," the statement read.

"The owners were at home at the time of the fire, however this is a timely reminder to ensure that lit candles are not left unattended."

More Stories

Show More
dogs house fire offbeat news pets

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BMA bans large wear plates after miner’s death

        premium_icon BMA bans large wear plates after miner’s death

        News Mine death inquest hears wear plate linked to death at CQ mine of almost ‘unprecedented’ dimensions.

        CQ hospitals unfazed by flu season’s early arrival

        premium_icon CQ hospitals unfazed by flu season’s early arrival

        News As the rise of coronavirus coincides with the flu season’s early arrival, some...

        ‘Country girl’ says best practice can save regional school

        premium_icon ‘Country girl’ says best practice can save regional school

        Education Zoe Stewart won’t let the tyranny of distance disadvantage kids

        School moves towards self-sufficient future

        premium_icon School moves towards self-sufficient future

        News The major upgrade includes a number of renewable energy sources.