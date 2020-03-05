Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NEW PET: This week CQ Pet Rescue would like to introduce Kye. Photo: Molly and Me Photography
NEW PET: This week CQ Pet Rescue would like to introduce Kye. Photo: Molly and Me Photography
News

PET OF THE WEEK: He’s a spunky little chap

Contributed
5th Mar 2020 9:30 AM

EVERY week we feature a furry little friend from CQ Pet Rescue who is looking for a home.

This week we would like to introduce Kye.

This spunky little chap is a DSH ginger male born in October 2019.

Kye is quite curious and is interested in what everyone is up to.

He really adores his humans, ensuring he gets as many cuddles and kisses as possible plus, doesn’t mind a little afternoon napping action – he just loves being either on you or near you.

Kye tries to have chats with you however his meow is so cute and quiet you can barely hear him.

He gets along incredibly well with his other cats and we are sure he will make the perfect lifetime companion for any family.

Kye comes feline aids tested, microchipped, with all up-to-date vaccinations and a desexing voucher.

Adoption cost is $150. For more information phone 0459 306 867, email admin@cqpetrescue.com.au or send CQ Pet Rescue a message via Facebook.

cq pet rescue furry friend new pet pet adoption pet of the week rescue cats
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Blackwater girl ready to rock shaved head to fight cancer

        premium_icon Blackwater girl ready to rock shaved head to fight cancer

        News Nine-year-old Liquicia Wilson is raising money for the Leukaemia Foundation.

        Clermont man found with alleged stolen copper wire

        premium_icon Clermont man found with alleged stolen copper wire

        News He said he scavenged it from the garbage tip.

        Emerald beauty business starts 'game-changing' facelifts

        premium_icon Emerald beauty business starts 'game-changing' facelifts

        Paid Content The ‘game changing’ technology is a natural alternative to facelift surgery.

        NAMED: 50+ people to face Moranbah court

        premium_icon NAMED: 50+ people to face Moranbah court

        News A number of people will appear for a range of different charges.