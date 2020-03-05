PET OF THE WEEK: He’s a spunky little chap

NEW PET: This week CQ Pet Rescue would like to introduce Kye. Photo: Molly and Me Photography

EVERY week we feature a furry little friend from CQ Pet Rescue who is looking for a home.

This week we would like to introduce Kye.

This spunky little chap is a DSH ginger male born in October 2019.

Kye is quite curious and is interested in what everyone is up to.

He really adores his humans, ensuring he gets as many cuddles and kisses as possible plus, doesn’t mind a little afternoon napping action – he just loves being either on you or near you.

Kye tries to have chats with you however his meow is so cute and quiet you can barely hear him.

He gets along incredibly well with his other cats and we are sure he will make the perfect lifetime companion for any family.

Kye comes feline aids tested, microchipped, with all up-to-date vaccinations and a desexing voucher.

Adoption cost is $150. For more information phone 0459 306 867, email admin@cqpetrescue.com.au or send CQ Pet Rescue a message via Facebook.