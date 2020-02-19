PET OF THE WEEK: He’s dopey but very loyal

EVERY week we feature a furry little friend from CQ Pet Rescue who is looking for a home.

This week we would like to introduce Rollo.

This good boy is a Boxer x born in April, 2019 and has incredibly good manners for a young fella. He even waits for his food.

Currently fostered with a Great Dane, he loves to play with the big fella and really enjoys his company.

He also loves his humans and will sit in your lap given any opportunity – Rollo really does think he is human.

He is Dopey, in a good way, friendly and really good with kids.

Rollo will make an exceptional addition to any family situation and will be an incredibly loyal and loving fella.

Rollo comes heartworm tested, microchipped, with all up-to-date vaccinations and a desexing voucher.

Adoption cost is $350. For more information phone 0459 306 867, email admin@cqpetrescue.com.au or send a message to CQ Pet Rescue via Facebook.

CQPR will be holding an Adoption Day this on Sunday, February 23 at Maraboon Pet Resort. Come and meet the pets available for adoption.