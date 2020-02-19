Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
MEET ROLLO: A big, friendly boy.
MEET ROLLO: A big, friendly boy.
News

PET OF THE WEEK: He’s dopey but very loyal

Contributed
19th Feb 2020 10:00 AM

EVERY week we feature a furry little friend from CQ Pet Rescue who is looking for a home.

This week we would like to introduce Rollo.

This good boy is a Boxer x born in April, 2019 and has incredibly good manners for a young fella. He even waits for his food.

Currently fostered with a Great Dane, he loves to play with the big fella and really enjoys his company.

He also loves his humans and will sit in your lap given any opportunity – Rollo really does think he is human.

He is Dopey, in a good way, friendly and really good with kids.

Rollo will make an exceptional addition to any family situation and will be an incredibly loyal and loving fella.

Rollo comes heartworm tested, microchipped, with all up-to-date vaccinations and a desexing voucher.

Adoption cost is $350. For more information phone 0459 306 867, email admin@cqpetrescue.com.au or send a message to CQ Pet Rescue via Facebook.

CQPR will be holding an Adoption Day this on Sunday, February 23 at Maraboon Pet Resort. Come and meet the pets available for adoption.

adopt a pet cq pet rescue cute furry friend man's best friend pet of the week
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Doctors encourage use of digital health records

        premium_icon Doctors encourage use of digital health records

        News Emerald is taking part in the Australian Digital Health Agency’s Communities of Excellence initiative.

        A bride-turned-drummer blows guests away

        premium_icon A bride-turned-drummer blows guests away

        News A week-long getaway with their closest friends and family.

        INQUEST: CFMMEU lawyer probes investigation process

        premium_icon INQUEST: CFMMEU lawyer probes investigation process

        News Coroner reins in union lawyer from “straying into ideological views” outside mine...

        Breeder's ‘best offspring of year’ to be sold at cattle sale

        premium_icon Breeder's ‘best offspring of year’ to be sold at cattle sale

        News AN Emerald cattle breeder will travel more than 700km to showcase the quality of...