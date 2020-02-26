Menu
CUTIE: Meet Shadey, a loving guy looking for a home.
News

PET OF THE WEEK: He’s social and playful

Kristen Booth
26th Feb 2020 11:30 AM

EVERY week we feature a furry little friend from CQ Pet Rescue who is looking for a home.

This week we would like to introduce Shadey.

Shadey is a DSH Black male born in December 2019.

He is an incredibly loving guy who loves to follow his foster carer around – whatever she may be doing.

He loves being around other cats and is a very playful fella.

Shadey loves to be in the arms of his humans and he is a very chilled and well adjusted kitten.

He is also friendly towards dogs which is ideal for the home with K9's.

Shadey will make an exceptional addition to any family and looks forward to finding his new home.

Shadey comes feline aids tested, microchipped, with all up-to-date vaccinations and a desexing voucher. Adoption cost is $150.

For more information phone 0459 306 867, email admin@cqpetrescue.com.au or message the CQ Pet Rescue team via Facebook.

