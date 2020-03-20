Menu
MILESTONE: Freddy with human Bruce, CQ Pet Rescue's 992nd adoption success.
News

Pet rescue organisation nears 1000 adoptions

Timothy Cox
20th Mar 2020 1:30 PM
ALMOST 1000 Central Queensland cats and dogs owe thanks to one Emerald-based animal rescue charity, and CQ Pet Rescue workers are planning a deserved celebration.

In 2012, high animal euthanasia rates spurred three women – Zara, Sally, and Jan – to start taking in animals and working to find them permanent homes.

What current president Tyneisha Winn described as “a backyard operation” grew in eight years to comprise more than 100 foster carers, a committee of eight, and a subcommittee of six people.

Together that team safeguards pound animals until they are rehomed, or else sends them to rescues in Brisbane.

Now a milestone is quickly approaching.

“We pulled out the files, counted them up, and discovered we were just about to do our 990th adoption,” Ms Winn said.

“So we decided to involve the community by doing a countdown to our 1000th adoption.”

Besides supplying homes with a furry family member, CQ Pet Rescue’s often provides animals for people with special needs.

Ms Winn remembered one dog now with the Young Diggers military service support group, and one deaf puppy rehomed with the director of Deaf Australia in Victoria.

Recently CQ Pet Rescue took in a dog with four puppies. The mother and her litter contracted the deadly parvovirus.

“The mother unfortunately passed away, but all her puppies survived and are now in care until they are old enough to be rehomed,” Ms Winn said.

As of Friday, the adoption tally numbered 994.

“CQ Pet Rescue is run entirely by volunteers, all motivated by a love of animals and a willingness to help those who cannot speak for themselves,” Ms Winn said.

“We plan to celebrate by having a large group photo of the team to commemorate the occasion, and we may treat ourselves to a cake for everyone to share.”

Treasurer Susan Consedine, owner of two dogs, began fostering for CQ Pet Rescue and then volunteered to sit on its committee.

She said the organisation’s work was invaluable.

“Animal rescue is my passion,” she said.

“We’re the only rescue in the entire Central Highlands. If we don’t take the animals there are no other options.

“We consider our work to be absolutely crucial.”

