Pete Evans deletes ‘stupid’ mask advice

Pete Evans has removed controversial posts that suggested people in Victoria shouldn't wear masks.

Pointing out he's no legal expert, the celebrity chef shared some information passed on to him, saying he didn't know the validity of the claim.

"Free legal advice to all Victorians," he said in the now deleted Facebook post.

"Don't wear a mask. Get a $200 fine then elect to have it determined in court.

"Every single one of you 6.359 million Victorians can challenge the fines in court.

"The Victorian Government won't fight you in court. It's far too expensive for them to do so."

Pete Evans' shared this post about Melbourne's’s new mask wearing rules on Facebook but it has since been deleted.

Evans also shared this ‘fake news’ post to his Instagram story.

He also made jokes about the mask rules.

Evans has claimed the coronavirus pandemic is a hoax.

Evans - who claims the pandemic is a hoax - also shared a series of memes to his Instagram stories appearing to make fun of the use of masks, which will be mandatory in Melbourne and Mitchell Shire from midnight Wednesday.

The former My Kitchen Rules star has been trending on Twitter this morning with people slamming his posts.

In another post he claimed there was fake news in Australia, with 7 News in Melbourne running a hospital clip that appeared to come from New York City in March.

People on social media said Evans' claims were "stupid and reckless" and could "endanger lives and jeopardise the management of the outbreak".

Pete Evans trending on twitter.

Pete Evans trending on twitter.

Everyone: Oh god, what's he said now.

Late last month Evans was slammed for an Instagram post suggesting the coronavirus pandemic was a hoax.

As global cases reached 10.3 million and deaths passed the 500,000 mark, Evans shared a meme comparing a ferocious T-Rex from Jurassic Park to the cuddly children's entertainer Barney the dinosaur: "Covid according to the media / covid in real life."

Evans captioned the pic with a love heart and rainbow emoji.

But even among his loyal Instagram followers, the post was met with a mixed response.

"Thousands of people have died - have some respect," wrote one person under the post.

In March he shared a link to a petition calling for Australians to stop being "medicated" by flu vaccinations after the government introduced new rules that stipulated visitors to aged care homes across Australia would need to have had a flu jab to enter.

