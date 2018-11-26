Quirky Handscomb backs in technique after Test call-up

Peter Handscomb has vowed to stick to his guns after earning a recall to the Test squad.

PETER Handscomb has heard all the criticism of his quirky batting technique but the middle-order batsman has vowed to stick to his guns after earning a recall to the Test squad.

The right-hander's technique was picked apart in the media during a lean spell that saw him dropped during the last Ashes series then left out of the recent Test series against Pakistan in the UAE.

But Handscomb was named in Australia's 14-man group to face India after a run of good form for Victoria in the domestic one-day competition and the Sheffield Shield.

He has worked with former Test opener Chris Rogers to make some minor tweaks to his approach at the crease, but maintains a change in mindset has been the key to his return to form.

Handscomb will lead Victoria in their Shield clash with Queensland starting at the Gabba on Tuesday before joining the national set-up for the first Test in Adelaide.

He's not looking at the match as an opportunity to lock down a spot in Australia's middle order.

"In terms of positioning (yourself) for Australia you can't think about that ... all of us are playing to win games for our state," Handscomb said on Sunday.

"We're always going out there to try to win for our state first and foremost then if higher honours come from that that's awesome.

"There's no extra pressure because there already is pressure to win for your state.

"If I get an opportunity (at Test level) I'll just go out there and bat the way I bat ... if I score runs then happy days."

Handscomb's Victoria teammates Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Chris Tremain and Peter Siddle were also included in Justin Langer's 14-man Test squad.

Finch will play his first Shield game of the season after skippering Australia in recent ODI and T20 series.

The opener has struggled to get among the runs and appears unlikely to get a chance to find form at the top of the order for the Vics in place of Harris or Travis Dean.

"It's hard to knock those two out of the opening positions for us," Handscomb said.

"And Finchy averages 50 batting at five or six for us, so it's hard to change that as well.

"He'll be fine, he'll get what he needs, and if he does open the batting for Australia he'll be ready to go."