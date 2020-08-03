Pets Galore owner in Toowoomba court on 200 charges

THE owner of Toowoomba pet store Pets Galore has had 200 charges placed on her including the alleged inappropriate handling of animals.

Nicole Louise Bourne appeared before Toowoomba Magistrates Court yesterday with her solicitor Harrison Humphries, of Clifford Gouldson Lawyers, but was not required to enter any pleas to the charges.

The charges include 52 counts of failing to provide food and water for animals, 58 counts of failing to provide appropriate treatment for injured animals, 48 counts of failing to provide appropriate accommodation or living conditions for animals, 41 counts of failing to take reasonable steps to provide for the animal's needs for displaying normal patterns of behaviour in a way that is appropriate, and one of failing to comply with an animal welfare direction.

The charges follow an RSPCA raid of the Toowoomba store on May 20.

The 42-year-old was remanded on bail by Magistrate Howard Osborne who adjourned all charges for mention back in the same court on November 2.

RSPCA animal welfare officers seized hundreds of animals from the Pets Galore site in the city including cats, a dog, rodents and birds during the May raid.

However, no specific details of the case have as yet been aired in court.

Mr Humphries was successful in applying for a change of bail address for his client who still resides in Toowoomba.