Petty crime on the rise

LOCK IT: Emerald police remind residents to lock vehicles and houses at all times. Sharyn O'Neill

THE Emerald region has kicked off 2018 with a string of petty crime incidents.

Acting officer-in-charge of Emerald police Senior Sargent Daniel Laas said, while there had been no fatalities or major crashes on our roads since Christmas, the region had been hit by a number of burglaries over the Christmas and new year period.

"There has been quite a few burglaries reported since Christmas, including several cars being entered and personal items being stolen from vehicles,” Snr Sgt Laas said.

One of the first incidents occurred on Dundas Street on Tuesday, January 2.

The offender broke into the property and stole money, a laptop and jewellery.

It appears the victim disturbed the offender as they arrived at their house. The victim observed the offender running from the address.

Around midnight on Sunday, January 7, a vehicle was entered on Centenary Drive. The vehicle was left unsecured and, as a result, money was stolen.

A vehicle was entered on Callaghan Street overnight on Monday, January 8. It was reported the vehicle was unlocked at the time of the incident. A handbag was searched and money removed, as well as a mobile phone.

The next incident occurred on Brokenwood Street on Tuesday, January 9. The victim was out in the yard when the incident occurred. They came into the house to find the front door wide open, cupboards in the front bedroom open and a vehicle door open with a person in the front seat rummaging through their items. Nothing was stolen.

Snr Sgt Laas reminded residents to ensure their vehicles were secured and houses were locked at all times.

"We urge residents to make sure there is no property left in vehicles, lock all personal items away or make sure they are not visible,” he said.

"Police are continuing with investigations; if residents can report any incidents to police it would be much appreciated.

"If you see anything suspicious please give us a call on 49838100 or contact Policelink on 131444.”