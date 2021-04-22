Menu
Pfizer responds to Brisbane clot case

Ellen Ransley
Ellen Ransley
22nd Apr 2021 10:57 AM

 

Pfizer has responded after a Brisbane man was hospitalised with blood clots just days after receiving the pharmaceutical giant's COVID vaccine.

The 40-year-old, who works as a police officer in a quarantine hotel, presented at a private hospital on Wednesday suffering clots, after being jabbed on Sunday.

It was later revealed the man had also recently undergone knee surgery, which is believed to be the more likely cause of the blood clots.

In a statement, Pfizer said they had conducted a "comprehensive assessment of ongoing aggregate safety data" for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, of which 200 million doses have been administered across the globe.

"(This has) provided no evidence to conclude that arterial or venous thromboembolic events (blood clots), with or without thrombocytopenia, are a risk associated with the use of our COVID-19 vaccine," the company said.

"This safety database analysis included a review of all adverse events received for the vaccine through to March 27,2021.

"The safety of our vaccine is paramount."

The Therapeutic Goods Administration and Queensland Health are investigating the case.

To date, Australia has recorded three cases of blood clotting linked to the AstraZeneva vaccine, which led the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation to change its guidance for people under 50, with a preference for Pfizer.

More to come

Originally published as Pfizer responds to Brisbane clot case

