Pharmacy takes out nationals

CLERMONT Guardian Pharmacy took out the national title of Guardian Community Engagement Pharmacy of the Year at the Amcal and Guardian Awards Gala earlier this month, and owner Grant Oswald has said he has been "very humbled” by the win.

Pharmacist Mr Oswald said this week he wanted to say "a big thank you” to the community and staff who continually support the pharmacy.

"This award was for community engagement so it's about what we do in our communities and how we engage with them.

"It means helping the community as best we can - for their health and their wellbeing - it's not just about dispensing tablets, it's about being part of a community.”

Mr Oswald, whose father was a pharmacist in Blackwater for 20 years and who has himself worked in Emerald for 10 years and now Clermont for 11 years, said he wouldn't want to practice anywhere else.

"As a pharmacy, we are one of the most accessible health professions, and in a small rural community where access to more specialised professionals is limited, we play an integral part of the health of our clients,” he said.

He said a highlight of working in a rural community was the camaraderie and friendships.

"You watch kids grow up and families evolve. We get the opportunity to know our customers and ride that journey with them.

"In a rural pharmacy we get to see them all the time and that's really important.”

Mr Oswald said that over the past 11 years in Clermont, he has also enjoyed his "proudest moments” which have been watching his staff grow with the pharmacy as they leave school, buy their first houses and become parents.

"This award would not be possible without them - this is for all of us. They engage with the patients as much, if not more, than I do.”

He said pharmacies were evolving and were becoming much more than solely dispensers of medicines as they embraced more holistic health approaches.

"And what's really exciting is we can help people get better and also stay well.”

Being part of a network caring for the health of the community, Mr Oswald said, was a "big responsibility” but one that most pharmacists enjoyed.

"You don't come into this doing it just as a job. You care about people and you care about their health.

"You walk to the IGA and you know the people, and I love interacting with them.”

The national award was presented on March 6 at The Star Casino on the Gold Coast at a two-day Amcal and Guardian Retail Conference which included a mix of professional and industry speakers, retail workshops, plenary sessions and supplier exhibits.