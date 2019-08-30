Pharmacy takes the top award

A CENTRAL Highlands business is one step closer to taking out a national award.

Guardian Pharmacy Clermont recently won the Queensland Guardian Pharmacy of the Year award, a step up from the Community Pharmacy award received last year.

Owner Grant Oswald said the achievement was a credit to the supportive community and customers.

"This award recognises the support that Clermont gives us,” he said.

"Without customers we obviously wouldn't have a business.

"It's just really exciting, especially for our staff. They are the face of the pharmacy and this award really is for them.”

The team were up against more than 30 Guardian Pharmacies across Queensland at the annual Sigma Pharmacy Assistant Annual Conference and Gala Awards on August 17 at the Pullman, Brisbane.

To top the night off, store manager Amy McGarity was awarded the Queensland Guardian Retail Manager of the Year award.

"It's not a bad little achievement, winning two of the most prestigious Guardian awards on the one night for our little town and pharmacy,” Mr Oswald said.

"In all the hard work she (Amy) does in managing the staff and the store, it's a credit to her.”

Sigma's General Manager Retail Sales Brian Tomlin congratulated all the Queensland award winners.

"The awards night provides the opportunity to recognise the hard work of our pharmacy teams,” he said.

"We would like to acknowledge and thank all our award nominees, finalists and winners for their contribution and commitment to serving their local communities.”

All the state winners will have a chance to represent their region and compete for the national award in March next year.

"It's very humbling but very exciting,” Mr Oswald said.

"For a little town like Clermont, I think it's awesome and we can't wait to get to the national competition.”