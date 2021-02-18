‘Phenomenal’: $2.1M worth of cattle sold at CQLX sale

Riverlea Brahman's Riverlea Vancouver was knocked down for $42,500 at the February All Breeds Sale, which was held from Monday to Tuesday at CQLX.

A phenomenal $2.1m was grossed at the February All Breeds Sale held this week at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange.

This was a strong increase on the $1.3m at last year’s sale.

Held from Monday to Tuesday, the two-day sale had 13 breeds and composites on offer.

The event set a positive tone for 2021’s stud-selling season as the auction had an 85 per cent clearance rate and two bulls more than doubled last year’s top price of $16,000 to reach more than $39,000.

Spirited bidding for females was also a dominant trend at the sale, which helped lift the average price for the 21 Brahmans processed to $5810, which is $2000 higher compared to last year’s total of $3500.

The top price for females peaked at $19,000 for Kenrol Brahman Stud’s Kenrol Lady Kyros, when purchased by Chris Savas of Baralaba.

RLX general manager operations Cye Travers said the eager demand for females reflected a broader industry trend of strong breeding stock requirements, which was being driven by national herd rebuilding efforts.

“It’s interesting to note the female average at this sale surpassed last year’s average price for the bulls of $5150, which is remarkable,” Mr Travers said.

“With many high-production areas experiencing favourable seasonal conditions the need for quality female genetics is proving unstoppable.

“CQLX is well regarded as Australia’s premium stud-selling centre, and this is an excellent indication of the results we can expect at all the industry’s major breed sales planned for 2021.”

The average bull price, which sat at $7584, equated to a 47 per cent lift in the market for the February sale compared to last year’s total.

Riverlea Brahmans, a stud only established about five months ago, had the honour of producing the sale’s bell ringer, Riverlea Vancouver, which was snapped up by Clinton Gedde, Three D Brahmans, for $42,500.

Sired by Jomanda El Toro, a bull that was purchased for $150,000 at the Brahman Week Sale in 2016, and out of a Starbra Miss Elwood cow, the premium sire weighed 836kgs, had an eye muscle area (EMA) 138 sq cm and a 37cm scrotal measurement.

Riverlea Brahmans manager Tom Currant said they were quietly confident in Riverlea Vancouver leading up to the sale.

“He has certainly exceeded all our expectations,” Mr Currant said.

The family, based at Rio, Duaringa, has been investing in quality genetics for many years and followed nutritional advice from Tony Newman when it came to preparing their only entrant for the sale.

“He is very quiet, and has a tremendous bone structure and muscle pattern, we are very happy with the result and grateful to see him go onto another stud,” Mr Currant said.

The second-day sale topper was 26-month-old Sommer Baloo from the Droughtmaster portfolio, and reached $40,000 for Sunshine Coast vendor Sommer Stud Droughtmasters.

Secured by Palmvale Droughtmasters, the long, deep bull with a tidy underline was sired by Glenlands Titans and out of Glenlands 14602.

Weighing in at 910kg, Sommer Baloo had a 41cm scrotal measurement and EMA of 138 sq cm.

CQLX February All Breeds sale results: