Phil Gould believes Parramatta will miss the 2019 NRL finals.
Rugby League

Gould tears the Eels a new one despite win over Rabbitohs

by John Dean
1st Jun 2019 11:43 AM

DON'T get too carried away, Parramatta fans.

That's the message from Phil Gould, who has given the Eels a harsh reality check following Friday night's 26-14 win over a depleted South Sydney.

While the Rabbitohs were missing a host of players due to injury and Origin duties, the near full-strength Eels ended a three-game losing streak to down the ladder leaders.

It's been a roller-coaster season for Brad Arthur's men, who have produced scintillating performances, coupled with embarrassing defeats, and it's why Gould isn't yet convinced by the side.

"I haven't really rated them that highly all season," Gould told Channel 9 post-game.

"I know they've had some good results, but they had the opening of the ground here and I think everyone got carried away with that game against the Tigers.

"I think the Dragons beat them if Corey Norman stays on the field the next time they play and they were beaten by an understrength Panthers side last week.

"In between they had a big scoreline (a 64-10 loss to Melbourne) put on them.

"I think they still have a long way to go."

The Eels had a 20-2 lead until the 56th minute when Rabbitohs prop Tom Burgess barged over.

The home side returned serve through Josh Hoffman, but a late Tevita Tatola try gave the Rabbitohs a glimmer of hope at 24-14, but that was as close the game got.

"They found the opposition they could handle tonight," Gould added.

"They got a nice free reign in attack, forwards made ground easily and the halves had plenty of time.

"They practised getting off the line hard but they knew it was only the Burgess brothers they were contending with.

"They have to do that over 80 minutes week in, week out with the best sides in the competition.

"I don't think they are a finals team right now. I could be proven wrong but I don't think they will make this year's finals series."

