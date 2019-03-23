Philippa takes out inaugural award win
A GLADSTONE financial planner has been announced the inaugural winner of the Central Queensland Woman in Business of the Year Award yesterday night.
Triumph Financial Planning CEO Philippa Walters was granted the honour for her strong sense of understanding clients' needs through her fresh approach to the financial services industry.
Queensland Women in Business Awards executive director Karen Phillips praised Ms Walters for being the first recipient of the award.
"Judges were highly impressed with her leadership style and ability to maximise her business's success in the highly crowded financial sector,” Ms Phillips said.
"Our Central Queensland winner has shown remarkable ability to cultivate a strong team, harnesses new opportunities and give back to her community.
"Philippa is a passionate advocate for regional women leading business and community endeavours, and epitomises everything the Queensland Women in Business awards program represents.”
Ms Walters has been working as a financial planner in Central Queensland since 1999 and has over 30 years experience within the industry.
For 10 of those years she has worked as a farmer in addition to her financial planning duties.
After 24 years working for the Commonwealth Bank, Ms Walters left in 2006 to be a partner in a local financial planning practice.
She then founded Triumph Financial Planning in 2011 with her husband.
"I am passionate about looking after my clients and encouraging women within the financial services industry and also within rural industries,” Ms Walters said.
Ms Phillips said there were over 80 nominations for the award.
"We have been overwhelmed by the level of female leaders across the region - it has been an incredible launch into the region,” Ms Phillips said.
In addition to Ms Walters's win, five other women were awarded in different categories, with awardees of merit sharing over $18,000 in prizes.
The sold-out event at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre was attended by over 200 guests, including politicians, civic leaders and community members.
Award winners
Central Queensland Woman in Business
of the Year Award 2019
Philippa Walters, Triumph Financial Services, Gladstone
Finalists
Bronwyn Reid, CEO 4T Consultants, Emerald
Tina Zawila, UHY Haines Norton Chartered Accountants, Gladstone
Community Dedication Award
Kerry Gray, Capricorn Coast Football Club, Yeppoon
Finalists
Nyoka Fetoa'i, Darumbal Community Centre, Frenchville
Leanne Patrick, McDonalds Boyne Island
Aspiring Young Business Women's Award
Megan Leane, Megan Leane Dietitian, Gladstone
Finalists
Sarah-Joy Pierce, Joyful Communications, Kawana
Jade Jones, Halo Hair Studio, Gladstone
Empowering Young Women's Award
Gabrielle Fitzgerald, Emmaus College Rockhampton
Finalists
Kate Coleman, Rockhampton State High
Jacinta Haber, Marist College Emerald
Sabella Grace, Ryan Marist College
Rising Star Award
Jade Jones, Halo Hair Studio, Gladstone
Finalists
Brenda Oglesby, Strong Images, Gladstone
Tamara MacKenzie, Full Metal Pole Dancer, Rockhampton
Hayley Ridden, Gladstone Picture Framing
Regional Industry Award
Michelle Comley, Budget Rent a Car Gladstone
Finalists
Allison Totorica, CQ Taxation Gladstone
Donnella Merrett, Jet Bar & Coffee Club Gladstone.