Menu
Login
The Philippines' Jason William (7) launches at the Boomers' Daniel Kickert. Picture: Bullit Marquez
The Philippines' Jason William (7) launches at the Boomers' Daniel Kickert. Picture: Bullit Marquez
Basketball

Philippines pulls out of Asian Games following ‘basketbrawl’

27th Jul 2018 5:11 PM

THE Philippines national basketball team says it has pulled out of the Asian Games as it prepares to appeal sanctions handed down over a nasty on-court brawl with Australia at a World Cup qualifier.

Basketball's governing body, FIBA, suspended 10 players and two coaches from the Philippines national squad over the melee, where players and fans exchanged wild punches and flying kicks at the July 2 match in Manila.

"We just don't have the time and chance to send an optimal team for the Asian Games. We will focus to build up on the next round of the world qualifying," the president of the Philippine basketball federation (SBP), Al Panlilio, said on Friday in a statement to AFP.

"We will file an appeal on the FIBA decision and clarify important aspects of the decision," he added.

He did not elaborate on the planned appeal.

Panlilio's remarks came after the SBP said late on Thursday that it was withdrawing from the Asian Games in order to "regroup".

The SBP's decision to miss the Asian Games is a shocking one in a country where basketball is the most popular sport.

Australia’s Thon Maker launches a fly kick at a Philippines rival. Picture: Bullit Marquez
Australia’s Thon Maker launches a fly kick at a Philippines rival. Picture: Bullit Marquez

Indonesia will host athletes from 45 Asian countries from August 18 to September 2 in the world's biggest multi-sport event behind the Olympics.

The SBP is still reeling from the July 2 incident, which left the Australian team fearing for their safety and prompted them to seek embassy help to fast-track their departure from the Philippines.

Switzerland-based FIBA hit the SBP with a fine of 250,000 Swiss Francs ($250,000) and imposed another 10,000 Francs fine on head coach Vincent Reyes, who was accused of urging his players to fight.

- AFP

Related Items

Show More
al panlilio asian games basketbrawl boomers fiba philippines vincent reyes

Top Stories

    MP's stance on abortion

    MP's stance on abortion

    News Gregory member won't support proposed reforms.

    A night in Vegas, no flight needed

    A night in Vegas, no flight needed

    News Borilla Community Kindergarten's Shed Soiree is next weekend.

    Anu gives kids lesson

    Anu gives kids lesson

    News Loved singer brings show to school.

    Anakie mystery solved

    Anakie mystery solved

    News Builder of the Big Sapphire returns to the region.

    Local Partners