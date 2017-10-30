Phoebe a first for Brothers

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Phoebe Murphy with Jemma Barsby: Murphy has joined the Emerald Brothrs Cricket Club as its first senior female player.

EMERALD Brothers Cricket Club has proudly announced its first senior female player as 17-year-old Phoebe Murphy joins the squad and prepares for a game against Rolleston in a grand final re-match tomorrow.

Lyn Brown, Emerald Brothers Cricket Club secretary, said Murphy was an ideal role model who has "proven that anything is possible”.

"Phoebe started playing junior cricket several years ago when she was coming along to games and training watching her brother Kelly play,” Brown said.

"One day she was invited to have a try and fell in love with the game. Phoebe's considerable ability has seen her progress to play for Capricornia and in invitational games and the Jess Jonassen trophy day in Mackay.”

Brown said there were about four girls in the club's junior ranks, and the number of women playing was increasing. She said a woman had also played for Dysart two seasons ago.

"So, it's growing. Phoebe used to be captain of a junior team. We're hoping she'll get a sneaky wicket or two,” she said.

"We are still trying to push the ranks of the girls in our juniors. We hope with the T20 Blast on Friday nights we'll get more girls come along. If we have enough to have a full all-girls team at T20 Blast we aim to do that.

"Our aim is also to try and field an all-girls team next year in U11s.”

Overall this season, the club has 20 junior teams and seven senior teams playing across the region.

Brown said the Central Highlands had also adopted new junior formats being introduced across the country which meant children would play on grounds with shorter pitches, smaller boundaries and with fewer fielders clogging the game.

"Players will progress to full-sized adult's pitch - with 11 players - after participating in two development stages: the under 10/11s and the under 12/13s,” she said.

Emerald Brothers are also the first club in the Highlands to offer the Milo T20 Blast starting today at the Emerald Showgrounds from 4pm-5.30pm.

Brown said T20 Blast was an 8-10-week programme for 7-12-year-olds, offering "a super fun, quick format” based on the Big Bash League.

"It is an hour-and-a-half of non-stop fun, games, music, and skills,” she said.

The popular six-week Leprechauns program for children aged 4-7 returns today and will be at the Showgrounds from 4pm-5pm, with sign-on from 3pm-3.30pm. The cost is $30.

For more information on joining a local club there, places remain in u11, u13 and u16.

Log on to playcricket.com.au for details, or to register for T20 Blast (limited places available).