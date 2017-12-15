Phoebe stumps up for nationals

CHAMPION: Phoebe Murphy has been chosen to represent the Queensland Country Women's side at the National Championships next year.

AN EMERALD teen is reaching new heights in her cricket game after being chosen to play in a national competition next year.

Phoebe Murphy has been selected as one of 12 women to represent the Queensland Country Women's side at the National Championships held in Geraldton, Western Australia.

The tournament runs from January 7-14 and will include teams from East Asia Pacific.

The 17-year-old will be the youngest in the Queensland Country team.

"It will be a great experience,” Phoebe said. "It will definitely be a lot different to what I'm used to.

"It will be great to see all the girls and women playing cricket and showing how it's done.

"I am a bit nervous being the youngest, but someone has to be.”

After recently taking her first two wickets in the same game for the Emerald Brothers Seniors team, Phoebe is concentrating on her game for the upcoming competition.

This will help her improve and see how far she can go.

Phoebe's mum Jodie Murphy said she was very proud of her daughter's achievement.

"She has been playing for Emerald Brothers for four years,” Mrs Murphy said. "She has been to many trainings and rep carnivals and really puts in the effort.

"It will be a great learning experience for her.”

Phoebe and her family are currently at the Sunshine Coast, supporting her younger brother Kelly who is playing in the under-15 Central Queensland Cricket Team.

The CQ General Rep team includes three boys from Emerald, Kelly Murphy, Jackson Hagan and Toby Gale among the players from Gladstone, Rockhampton and Biloela.

The five-day competition started on Monday and includes four 50-over games and two 20-over games.

To show their support for the boys, Aero Professional Services in Emerald donated embroidered kit bags for all 12 players in the team.

Mrs Murphy said the team members looked a lot more professional because of the kind donation.

"They have uniform bags, so they all look the same,” Mrs Murphy said.

"It's a very generous sponsorship.”