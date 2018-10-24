Menu
At least there's more pizza to go round.
Internet melts over heartbreaking photo

24th Oct 2018 10:18 AM

SOMETIMES no matter how hard you plan a party, getting people interested in coming can prove to be impossible.

Six-year-old Teddy in Arizona was the face of disappointment this week after being photographed sitting glumly at an empty table full of uneaten pizza as he waited for one of his 32 invitees to turn up to his party.

The image taken by his mother went global virtually overnight, prompting a heartwarming reaction from celebrities around the globe.

NBA team the Phoenix Suns offered Teddy and his family tickets to Thursday's (AEDT) clash against LeBron James' LA Lakers.

Celebrity producer DJ Khaled also chimed in for the "young king" and wished him a happy birthday.

