Menu
Login
WELFARE CHECK: Officers check over animals on a farm at Baffle Creek.
WELFARE CHECK: Officers check over animals on a farm at Baffle Creek. Contributed
Offbeat

Photo of cops checking on pets' welfare goes viral

Crystal Jones
by
2nd Dec 2018 3:05 PM | Updated: 7:06 PM

THE Queensland Police Service posted this photo to Facebook and received almost 3000 likes as of today.

The snap was taken when officers went to check on animals in the evacuation zone.

At one property, officers fed and watered a cat, checked on two horses and fed pigs sweet potatoes.

Facebookers were thrilled.

"Wow. These guys and girls have been here protecting, helping and looking after all of us fireys and this community for the past week," wrote Judy Ferrari.

"We shall be eternally grateful here in the Wartburg Fire shed."

The post was shared more than 200 times.

bushfire editors picks pets queensland
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Emerald to the NRL is a reality

    Emerald to the NRL is a reality

    News Two Emerald junior players have kept the dream alive and are now playing for two prominent National Rugby League teams.

    Negative impact of spray

    Negative impact of spray

    News Cotton farmers are being urged to take caution.

    Celebrating 20 years of giving

    Celebrating 20 years of giving

    News Annual Poker Run spreading season joy.

    Creative with colour

    Creative with colour

    News Competition is bright, full of colour.

    Local Partners