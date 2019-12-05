Menu
HAPPY HUNDRED: Emerald Girl Guides and MP Lachlan Millar.
PHOTOS: A century of life skills and self-esteem

Timothy Cox
5th Dec 2019 5:30 AM

EMERALD girls are celebrating a century of an organisation dedicated to improving their confidence and life skills.

This year is the 100th anniversary of Girl Guides in Queensland. Guides in Emerald has been running since 1964.

Emerald Girl Guides leader Michelle Gray, who was a Guide in North Queensland in the 1970s, said her volunteer experience as a leader at the Emerald club for the past decade had been extremely fulfilling.

“We see a lot of super shy little girls come into guides and really come out of their shell,” she said.

“The highlight for me is seeing the girls develop over the years. To see them be able to do things they think they can’t do.

“The development of the girls and their leadership is what I find rewarding.”

The group is entirely volunteer-driven and meets once a week for 90 minutes, with larger activities usually taking place once a term. Its focus is on making a local contribution.

“We do a lot of community service,” Ms Gray said.

“We try to encourage our girls to be good community members. And we do a lot of outdoor activities like camping, canoeing, and hiking.

“It’s an organisation that is unique in that it gives kids an opportunity to do those types of activities. It’s good for teamwork, self-esteem and confidence.”

There are 21 members at the Emerald club – with as many on a waiting list – and just four leaders.

Ms Gray encouraged people to volunteer their time to help the group expand.

The Emerald team had a celebratory dinner together for the centenary.

Guides Australia began in 1909 after an initial launch in England earlier that same year.

