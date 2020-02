RODEO: The 4 B’s rodeo included barrel racing, bull riding, bronc riding, and bareback riding.

THE Alpha Rodeo Association hosted the 4 B’s competition on the weekend.

The rodeo was at the Alpha Showgrounds on Saturday, February 2020.

It included barrel racing, bull riding, bronc riding, and bareback riding.