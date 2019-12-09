Menu
HE’S OUT: Young cricketers with Ben Laughlin at the Emerald Showgrounds.
Sport

PHOTOS: Aussie cricketer visits young Emerald players

Timothy Cox
7th Dec 2019 4:00 PM

BRISBANE Heat cricketer Ben Laughlin came to Emerald on Friday to help youngsters brush up on their batting and bowling.

Beginning at 4.30pm at the Emerald Brothers Cricket Club, aspiring players performed drills and competed in small matches, encouraged by Mr Laughlin.

They took photos with the star in front of the BKT KFC Big Bash League trophy and had him sign their cricket gear.

Parents and children alike enjoyed the sausage sizzle.

Mr Laughlin said it was always great to see so many young players involved with cricket and hoped they would keep at it.

cricket emerald brothers cricket club
