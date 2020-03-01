Menu
COMMUNITY EFFORT: Claire, Ryan and Bree McDowall picked up rubbish around the Emerald CBD as part of Clean Up Australia on Sunday, March 1.
News

PHOTOS: Community pitches in to clean up town

Kristen Booth
1st Mar 2020 12:00 PM
CHILDREN led the clean up efforts across Emerald as community members gathered to help beautify the town.

Families, friends, students and community groups scattered across Emerald on Sunday, March 1 to play their part in Clean Up Australia Day.

Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes said it was the younger generations who were pushing their parents to take part.

“What’s been really great about today is seeing people getting involved and it’s great when we don’t have to keep asking our community, they expect this to happen and they come out,” he said.

“Kids getting their parents out of bed on Sunday morning, saying ‘mum, dad, we have to get down and do Clean Up Australia Day’, that’s the best thing that can happen here because it’s not only the people who are doing it now, but we have a generation of kids coming through that are going to keep doing it.”

Mr Hayes said the community event was organised and run by council staff who gave up their time to host the event.

“It’s great to do it because it encourages our staff, it encourages us all, and it’s just a great day,” he said.

Community members filled dozens of bags with rubbish found across town, including some quirky items like shoes, an old scooter and a mother board.

Rotary Club of Emerald hosted a free sausage sizzle for all participants at the Emerald Botanic Gardens, and children also enjoyed the jumping castle.

