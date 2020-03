THUMBS UP: Golfers enjoying the sun at the Gold Club tournament.

THUMBS UP: Golfers enjoying the sun at the Gold Club tournament.

GOLFERS thronged to the Emerald Golf Club today for sunny Saturday ambrose tournament.

The Steve Taylor & Partners Classic Ambrose Golf Day began at 11am, with a beach resort golfing holiday on offer as first prize.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The competition was a three-person ambrose. Entry was $30, which included lunch.