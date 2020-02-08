PHOTOS: Emerald mum raises thousands for bushfire aid

A FUN day out for Emerald families helped raise more than $13,000 for bushfire victims this weekend.

A jumping castle, face painting, live music, classic cars, and more energised the Emerald Botanic Gardens on Saturday as part of mum and business owner Cassie Watene's recent fundraising initiative.

Mrs Watene collected donations from more than 70 businesses and many individual people, and for about a month sold raffle tickets for various prize packs.

In a speech preceding the winner announcements, Mrs Watene remembered being in Tasmania in 2019 and seeing the fear and damage inflicted on families there. Proceeds are to be split between WIRES Wildlife Rescue and the Red Cross.

"As of last night [Friday], before any of our sales today, we had $11,500 in raffle tickets," Mrs Watene said.

"I reckon we're over $13,000, which is what the goal was."

She thanked her husband Jared for his invaluable help and all for their contributions.