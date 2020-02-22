Menu
RNR: Sarah Ziebarth, Jess Crawford, Paul Spinks, Simone Parker, Kelly O'Neil and Sara Jepperson.
PHOTOS: Emerald rests and rethinks at wellbeing seminar

Timothy Cox
22nd Feb 2020 5:00 PM
EMERALD residents gathered at St Brigid's Catholic Primary School on Saturday afternoon for the CHRRUP's 'Rest and Rethink' event.

After finger food, paramedic, trauma counsellor, and public speaker Paul Spinks presented a seminar on mental and physical wellbeing.

Mr Spinks gave examples of his medical work and said that in order to take care of the important things in life, such as family, foundational healthy mental state had to be prioritised.

On the physical front, he encouraged diets free of large amounts of refined sugar.

The Local Buying Foundation was the event's major sponsor.

 

Paul spinks presenting at the Rest and Rethink event.
