PHOTOS: GJ Lalor swimming carnival

SEALS: The GJ Lalor swimming carnival at the Emerald Aquatic Centre.

HUNDREDS of swimmers competed today in a tournament hosted by the Emerald Seals.

In its 19th year, the GJ Lalor Swimming Carnival was held at the Emerald Aquatic Centre on Friday, February 7 and Saturday, February 8.

Emerald Seals president Belinda Guernieri said on Saturday that all was running smoothly.

She congratulated the achievements of all 277 participants.

The following twenty clubs took part:

Barcaldine - 4 swimmers

Biloela - 20 swimmers

Blackall - 4 swimmers

Blackwater 15 swimmers

Caribeae - 25 swimmers

Clermont - 6 swimmers

CQ Aquajets - 2 swimmers

Dysart - 3 swimmers

Emerald - 115 swimmers

Emu Park - 9 swimmers

Gladstone South - 3 swimmers

Longreach - 12 swimmers

Middlemount - 2 swimmers

Moranbah - 3 swimmers

Moura - 4 swimmers

Rocky City - 8 swimmers

Rolleston - 7 swimmers

Roma - 1 swimmer

Springsure - 22 swimmers

Tieri - 2 swimmers