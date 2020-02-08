PHOTOS: GJ Lalor swimming carnival
HUNDREDS of swimmers competed today in a tournament hosted by the Emerald Seals.
In its 19th year, the GJ Lalor Swimming Carnival was held at the Emerald Aquatic Centre on Friday, February 7 and Saturday, February 8.
Emerald Seals president Belinda Guernieri said on Saturday that all was running smoothly.
She congratulated the achievements of all 277 participants.
The following twenty clubs took part:
Barcaldine - 4 swimmers
Biloela - 20 swimmers
Blackall - 4 swimmers
Blackwater 15 swimmers
Caribeae - 25 swimmers
Clermont - 6 swimmers
CQ Aquajets - 2 swimmers
Dysart - 3 swimmers
Emerald - 115 swimmers
Emu Park - 9 swimmers
Gladstone South - 3 swimmers
Longreach - 12 swimmers
Middlemount - 2 swimmers
Moranbah - 3 swimmers
Moura - 4 swimmers
Rocky City - 8 swimmers
Rolleston - 7 swimmers
Roma - 1 swimmer
Springsure - 22 swimmers
Tieri - 2 swimmers