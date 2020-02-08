Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SEALS: The GJ Lalor swimming carnival at the Emerald Aquatic Centre.
SEALS: The GJ Lalor swimming carnival at the Emerald Aquatic Centre.
News

PHOTOS: GJ Lalor swimming carnival

Timothy Cox
8th Feb 2020 12:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of swimmers competed today in a tournament hosted by the Emerald Seals.

In its 19th year, the GJ Lalor Swimming Carnival was held at the Emerald Aquatic Centre on Friday, February 7 and Saturday, February 8.

Emerald Seals president Belinda Guernieri said on Saturday that all was running smoothly.

She congratulated the achievements of all 277 participants.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The following twenty clubs took part:

Barcaldine - 4 swimmers

Biloela - 20 swimmers

Blackall - 4 swimmers

Blackwater 15 swimmers

Caribeae - 25 swimmers

Clermont - 6 swimmers

CQ Aquajets - 2 swimmers

Dysart - 3 swimmers

Emerald - 115 swimmers

Emu Park - 9 swimmers

Gladstone South - 3 swimmers

Longreach - 12 swimmers

Middlemount - 2 swimmers

Moranbah - 3 swimmers

Moura - 4 swimmers

Rocky City - 8 swimmers

Rolleston - 7 swimmers

Roma - 1 swimmer

Springsure - 22 swimmers

Tieri - 2 swimmers

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man delivers abusive rant during arrest

        premium_icon Man delivers abusive rant during arrest

        News He was ‘calm at times before staring at the sky and becoming aggressive and abusive’.

        CQ school’s property smashed and destroyed

        CQ school’s property smashed and destroyed

        News Someone has entered the premises outside of school hours.

        NAMED: 14 people to face Blackwater court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 14 people to face Blackwater court today

        News Here is a list of everyone appearing in Blackwater’s Magistrate Court.

        A $3 million race against time to save young Wynter

        premium_icon A $3 million race against time to save young Wynter

        Health Friends are calling on the support of all Australians.