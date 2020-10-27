Menu
Photos reveal horror extent of fatal crash

by SAM FLANAGAN
27th Oct 2020 7:15 AM
Shocking photos have emerged of the fatal crash at Rollingstone yesterday, with the engine of the car involved found more than 50m away from the destroyed vehicle.

The incident occured just after 3.30pm yesterday, with emergency services dispatched from both Townsville and Ingham to the crash on the Bruce Highway.

Photos from the scene show the front of a Toyota Camry completely crumpled from the impact of the crash, with the vehicle's motor lying detached 50m away.

Debris from the impact of the crash covered the complete width of the Bruce Highway and stretched for more than 60m along the road.

The truck's tyre under the driver's side of the cabin was completely dislodged in the crash and flew back below the body of the rig, while the cabin itself sustained extensive damage.

The Bruce Highway was closed for a number of hours while the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services cleared the scene and the Queensland Police Service investigated the incident.

The male driver of the car was killed as a result of the crash.

