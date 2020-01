HOLIDAYS: Darcy and Clancy Rackley at a free movie screening of Aladdin at Emerald PCYC on Friday, January 17.

HAVE you seen Disney’s new Aladdin movie? Emerald PCYC hosted a free screening of the family friendly movie for children and families across the Central Highlands.

Children of all ages brought their blankets, pillows and bean bags to the movie night on Friday, January 17.

PCYC provided plenty of pop corn, pizza and drinks for everyone to enjoy throughout the school holiday event.