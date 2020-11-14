PHOTOS: Storm destroys CQ mine workshop

UPDATE 12PM: Operations are restarting today after a severe storm struck BMA’s Peak Downs mine on Friday.

A BMA spokesman said the weather system destroyed a workshop and another large shed.

“Thankfully, everyone is safe and no one was hurt,” he said.

“As the storm approached the safety procedures were enacted to ensure everyone was out of harm’s way.

“Safety is our number one priority.”

EARLIER: Shocking images have revealed the aftermath of a structure collapse at a Central Queensland mine site.

It is understood no one was injured when a storm destroyed a portable workshop at BMA’s Peak Downs mine on Friday.

Some operations at the mine were paused as a result.

Facebook user Ash Tait said her partner who was on site at the time “literally thought he was going to die”.

“I really feel for these people. Very lucky (no one) was hurt considering it was a PL6 (potential to cause 10 fatalities or more),” she wrote.

“People were inside the offices, out and about etc when the workshop came down on top of/around them.

“Some had to take cover under dump trucks to avoid falling debris.”

The collapsed workshop at BMA's Peak Downs mine.

Pictures of the collapsed workshop have been circulating on social media, with many commenting their relief that no one was hurt.

The Daily Mercury has contacted BMA and Thiess for comment.

