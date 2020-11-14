Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The collapsed workshop at BMA's Peak Downs mine.
The collapsed workshop at BMA's Peak Downs mine.
News

PHOTOS: Storm destroys CQ mine workshop

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
14th Nov 2020 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 12PM: Operations are restarting today after a severe storm struck BMA’s Peak Downs mine on Friday.

A BMA spokesman said the weather system destroyed a workshop and another large shed.

“Thankfully, everyone is safe and no one was hurt,” he said.

“As the storm approached the safety procedures were enacted to ensure everyone was out of harm’s way.

“Safety is our number one priority.”

EARLIER: Shocking images have revealed the aftermath of a structure collapse at a Central Queensland mine site.

It is understood no one was injured when a storm destroyed a portable workshop at BMA’s Peak Downs mine on Friday.

Some operations at the mine were paused as a result.

Facebook user Ash Tait said her partner who was on site at the time “literally thought he was going to die”.

“I really feel for these people. Very lucky (no one) was hurt considering it was a PL6 (potential to cause 10 fatalities or more),” she wrote.

“People were inside the offices, out and about etc when the workshop came down on top of/around them.

“Some had to take cover under dump trucks to avoid falling debris.”

The collapsed workshop at BMA's Peak Downs mine.
The collapsed workshop at BMA's Peak Downs mine.

More stories:

Mine death laws now in force as a ‘safety net’

Miner’s death could have happened one of four ways

FACES OF TRAGEDY: Workers lost in mine disasters

Pictures of the collapsed workshop have been circulating on social media, with many commenting their relief that no one was hurt.

The Daily Mercury has contacted BMA and Thiess for comment.

Subscriber benefits:

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

mining news peak downs mine severe weather weather
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dr reacts to ‘revolutionary’ plan to help worn out workers

        Premium Content Dr reacts to ‘revolutionary’ plan to help worn out workers

        Health “I’m just one doctor, and every doctor out there is worn out; every nurse is worn out; every health provider is worn out.”

        Swimmers set to hit the accelerator in Skins

        Premium Content Swimmers set to hit the accelerator in Skins

        Swimming 50m freestyle showdowns a feature of the annual Tropic of Capricorn meet.

        Motorists to expect delays with Capricorn Hwy lane closures

        Premium Content Motorists to expect delays with Capricorn Hwy lane closures

        Information Works to be carried out over three days with lane closures in place near a Central...

        DROUGHT SUPPORT: Rural CQ town to receive $100k makeover

        Premium Content DROUGHT SUPPORT: Rural CQ town to receive $100k makeover

        Community An army of volunteers will make its way west to support the small community, one of...