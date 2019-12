Everly Fisher, Kim Hodgson, Willow and Kate Fisher at the Moranbah Carols by Candlelight on Friday, December 6.

THOUSANDS of community members bee-lined to the Ted Rolfe Oval for the 2019 Moranbah Carols by Candlelight.

Young dancers, school choirs and local bands created an entertaining night for guests on Friday.

The annual show ended with a bang, with fireworks flashing above the oval.

There were food vendors, face painting, an animal farm and a special visit from Santa.