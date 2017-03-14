Picking battles for crop as trial derailed by dry

COTTON: First pickings of the season.

AS cotton continues to be picked throughout the region, Cotton Seed Distributors (CSD) variety trial continues to report success.

CSD Extension and Development Agronomist, Chris Barry picked a dryland variety trial at Arcturus Downs, managed by Ash Mannion at Springsure.

The trial, is part of CSD's Ambassador Network program, which investigates four of the new varieties containing the new Bollgard 3 technology.

The program is used to benchmark different varieties and highlight successful management practices.

"Cotton was planted into a full moisture profile on August 11, with good plant establishment averaging nine plants per metre,” Mr Barry said.

"The crop grew extremely well up until Christmas, when the heat really set in.

"Unfortunately, this coincided with a lack of rain from December 10 onwards which saw a lot of dropped flowers and squares.”

"We were planning to pick on the January 27, however 120mm of rainfall pushed this back a few weeks as the crop started growing green leaf again, causing issues with defoliation.

"We were eventually able to pick on the February 18.”

Despite a challenging season, there has been significant interest in the trial with growers pleased to see dryland cotton coming back into the district.

"There's been a lot of interest coming from growers 'looking over the fence' at an alternative summer crop,” said Mr Barry said.

The trial was part of 3252ha of raingrown cotton in Central Highlands this season.

Final results for all of the CSD variety trials, and key learnings from the Ambassador Network will be published by CSD in coming months and will also be available at www.csd.net.au.