Menu
Login
Brenda Strong
News

Car rolls after collision with pig

by SAM BIDEY
20th Jul 2018 11:20 AM

A COLLISION with a wild pig on a well-used Townsville road has caused a car to rollover in the early hours of Friday morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said paramedics were called to Hervey Range Rd about 4.20am in response to the crash.

He said the lone male driver had managed to get himself out of the car; he was shaken but was fortunate to walk away with only minor injuries.

Firefighters cleared the scene while police managed traffic.

The pig is believed to have been killed in the crash.

crash pig townsville traffic

Top Stories

    Artist's proud moment

    Artist's proud moment

    News Michael Gagnepain took home the Acquisitive prize at the 2018 Annual Art Awards last Saturday night.

    Creating support links

    Creating support links

    News Emerald woman starts depression/anxiety support group.

    Bush adventures kids will love

    Bush adventures kids will love

    News Local author inspires big rural dreams.

    What can you do?

    What can you do?

    News Chance to learn life-saving skills.

    Local Partners