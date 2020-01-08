Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Light plane stuck in the sand near Eurong on Fraser Island. Photo: Kerri Ann via Facebook
Light plane stuck in the sand near Eurong on Fraser Island. Photo: Kerri Ann via Facebook
News

Pilot to be disciplined after Fraser Island plane nosedive

Carlie Walker
7th Jan 2020 6:00 PM | Updated: 8th Jan 2020 12:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PILOT overshot the runway, which caused a plane to nosedive on a beach on Fraser Island, according to the company director of Air Fraser Island.

The airline's boss Gerry Geltch, speaking to 7NEWS.com.au, said the plane hit a shallow pool of water while landing on a designated beach runway.

"At the end of the runway, there was a pool of water with a lip in it.

"He ended up coming to a halt in there."

He denied it was a "violent, abrupt" landing.

The Australian Safety Transport Bureau and Civil Aviation Safety Authority have been investigating the incident.

Geltch said the pilot will be disciplined for "uncalled for" actions which "went against operation requirements of the company".

fraser island gerry geltch plane crash
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        11 visits in months before tragic mine fatality

        premium_icon 11 visits in months before tragic mine fatality

        Business The mine where a 57-year-old died last year had been visited by the state's mines inspectorate 11 times in the four months before the man's death.

        Fake text message scams Moranbah resident

        Fake text message scams Moranbah resident

        News Police want people to be aware of illegal phone porting.

        Highly intoxicated driver urinated outside police station

        premium_icon Highly intoxicated driver urinated outside police station

        News A Central Queensland man was caught driving over the high alcohol limit.

        ‘I’ll break your f***ing legs’: Man accused of stealing a dog

        premium_icon ‘I’ll break your f***ing legs’: Man accused of stealing a...

        News A Central Queensland man has become enraged after thinking someone stole his dog.