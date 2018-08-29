'I said it was bed bugs': Pink's son struck down by virus

TRAVELLING the world on a sold-out music tour isn't as glamorous as you might expect - just ask Pink and her husband, Carey Hart.

The motocross rider, 43, shared a picture of their poor son Jameson, 20 months, covered in a painful looking rash after he contracted a contagious viral infection from being constantly on the move and living in hotels.

"Wanna know how glamorous tour can be? Jameson has hand, foot, and mouth; and willow has a 102 temp. Both kids laid up and mama @pink still has to push through and do shows," Hart wrote alongside the snap. Willow, the couples daughter, is 7-years-old.

While Jameson still looks to be in good spirits, with a cheeky grin on his face, Hart said the rash has attracted a lot of disgusted looks from the public.

"I had Jameson at breakfast yesterday and this vile woman at the table next to us kept staring at him with a s****y look on her face. I told her it was bed bugs," he said.

Pink pictured performing during her Australian leg of her Beautiful Trauma tour at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre. Picture: AAP

Pink is currently in Australia in the middle of her mammoth 128-date Beautiful Trauma Tour, which kicked off in the US in March this year and finishes up in May 2019.

Her family have joined her for much of the trip, with the Raise Your Glass singer regularly sharing cute family photos with the caption "#tourlife".

Pink kicked off the Australian leg of tour in Perth on July 3, before playing in Adelaide, Melbourne and Brisbane.

When she arrived in Sydney, she was forced to cancel and reschedule shows after being hospitalised with a gastric virus. She will perform the Sydney leg of her Australian tour next month.