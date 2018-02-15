Pioneer Park on track

TODAY at Rockhampton's Callaghan Park, in the rich $32,000 1100 metre QTIS maiden, first starter Brooks Pleasure from the Jamie McConachy stable lines up from barrier one to be ridden by gun fly in fly out hoop Nathan Day.

Brooks Pleasure has scorched the turf in two trials prior to today's first up tilt and will be hard in the market on her trial efforts.

Brooks Pleasure is raced by regular highlands bookmaker Vince Aspinall and Emerald Jockey Club President Leon Roberts.

Her aim is the rich $100,000 Capricorn Yearlings sale race on April 7, which will carry a $100,000 bonus from Aquis farm, which the McConachy trained filly is eligible to win if she can take out the big sales race in early April.

Emerald races

RACING returns to Emerald's Pioneer Park racecourse tomorrow for the inaugural meeting of 2018.

Good fields are the order of the day with good field sizes for the five race card, which kicks off at 1.30pm.

Premier country Queensland trainer Bevan Johnson, coming off a personal best week in racing, will be saddling up six winners, including the trifecta on his home town cup in Miles with his stable star Fabs Cowboy.

Johnson lines up with Royal Tone in the benchmark 55 handicap and Bella Song in the benchmark 45 handicap, both will be ridden by stable apprentice Adin Thompson.

Local trainer Glenda Bell lines up with the in-form Ossenhagan, who will be shooting for three on the trot in the hot benchmark 65 handicap field over 1000m.

Ossenhagen will be ridden by jockey Mark Barnham.

Premier Rockhampton trainer Tom Button lines up in the same event with Poetic Show who trialled well recently.

Barcaldine upgrade

EMERALD being the only grass race track west of Rockhampton is no longer the case after the Barcaldine racecourse enjoyed a face lift and a huge revamp.

It upgraded from a sand surface to turf, enabling the central western club to attract more race meetings and continue operating in wet weather.

The course will have readily available water from the great artesian basin and will be a great option for Central Highland trainers.

The project included earthworks, drainage, an upgrade to the current irrigation systems, new running rails, turf and external fencing.

Central Western Racing Association president Gary Peoples said the track should be ready for the May 5 meeting, when Barcaldine Jockey Club hosted its Big Tree of Knowledge Labour Day race meeting.