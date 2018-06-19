Menu
Login

World Cup mid-air emergency
News

World Cup team’s mid-air emergency

19th Jun 2018 8:15 AM

SAUDI Arabia's official team plane was forced to make an emergency landing after catching fire with the World Cup squad on board.

Shocking footage shows bright orange flames billowing from the 12-year-old jet's engines as it approached Rostov airport - where the team will take on Uruguay on Thursday morning (AEST).

An official statement read from the football association read: "The Saudi Football Federation wishes to reassure everyone about the safety of all members of the mission of the national team after a minor technical malfunction in an engine.

"The plane landed a few minutes ago at Rostov on Don Airport, and UNOMIG personnel are now safely heading to their residence."

The shaken players filmed themselves leaving the plane - a Russian Airlines Airbus A319-100 - shortly after landing.

They are hoping to redeem themselves after a humiliating 5-0 loss to hosts Russia last Thursday.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Related Items

Show More
editors picks mid-air emergency russia 2018 saudia arabia soccer world cup 2018

Top Stories

    Council worker a finalist

    Council worker a finalist

    News CQUniversity student mixes outdoors with study.

    Dressing up for a cause

    Dressing up for a cause

    News Pirates in Emerald to raise money for charity

    Comet joins region's vibrant show circuit

    Comet joins region's vibrant show circuit

    News Community thrilled with 2018 Central Highlands show circuit

    Young Alex is kicking cancer's butt

    Young Alex is kicking cancer's butt

    News Local family faces the fight of a lifetime.

    Local Partners