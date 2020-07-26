US plane crash kills multiple people

Multiple people are suspected to have died in Utah. Picture: Fox13

Multiple people are feared dead after a light plane crashed in the suburbs of a US city after it burst into flames among Utah homes.

There were six people on board at the time of the tragic incident, police say, but some are believed to have survived.

Emilee Bond sent us this video of the immediate aftermath of a plane crash in a West Jordan neighborhood.



Details and latest updates: https://t.co/yLhoCZwLcA pic.twitter.com/lyvZak7Olr — FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) July 25, 2020

The aircraft plummeted into a house in the state's city West Jordan, which burst into flames leaving one person in the home with injuries.

Another three houses were damaged as rescue crews remain on the scene dismantling the horrific rubble.

It has been reported at least two children were on board but it is believed they survived the crash and had already been taken to hospital.

The incident occurred about two kilometres from the local airstrip though it is not yet known if the aircraft was landing or taking off.

Emergency authorities and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the crash.