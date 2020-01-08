Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A plane on the way to Ukraine has crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff with 180 people on board.
A plane on the way to Ukraine has crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff with 180 people on board.
Breaking

Plane crashes in Iran with 180 passengers and crew

8th Jan 2020 2:08 PM

A Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed Wednesday near an airport in the capital, Tehran, state TV reported.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport, the report said.

The crash is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues, it added, without elaborating.

An investigation team was at the site of the crash in southwestern outskirts of Tehran, civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh said.

The crash came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting two bases in Iraq housing US forces in retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani.

crash iran plane seniors-news ukraine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        11 visits in months before tragic mine fatality

        premium_icon 11 visits in months before tragic mine fatality

        Business The mine where a 57-year-old died last year had been visited by the state's mines inspectorate 11 times in the four months before the man's death.

        Fake text message scams Moranbah resident

        Fake text message scams Moranbah resident

        News Police want people to be aware of illegal phone porting.

        Highly intoxicated driver urinated outside police station

        premium_icon Highly intoxicated driver urinated outside police station

        News A Central Queensland man was caught driving over the high alcohol limit.

        ‘I’ll break your f***ing legs’: Man accused of stealing a dog

        premium_icon ‘I’ll break your f***ing legs’: Man accused of stealing a...

        News A Central Queensland man has become enraged after thinking someone stole his dog.