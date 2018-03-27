Plane's safe landing threatened by teen pointing laser

Nikkea Desmond Kelly, 18, of Mount Pleasant faced Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday, and pleaded guilty to threatening the safety of persons on-board an aircraft, possessing a restricted laser light, and two counts of possessing drug utensils.

A CHARGE that does not typically cross the bench left a Gladstone police prosecutor unsure about what penalty to propose yesterday.

Nikkea Desmond Kelly,19, pleaded guilty to four offences in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday, including one count of threatening the safety of an aircraft or persons on board.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai admitted to Magistrate Melanie Ho "It's the fist time (he had) ever come across the charge".

He said police were called to a Mackay airstrip on January 19 after reports of a laser being shone into the cockpit of a descending aircraft.

The pilot of the plane had said the cockpit had been lasered several times while it was trying to land, causing a "major distraction at a critical point in the flight".

When police arrived, the Mackay teen's bag was searched, which led to the discovery of a pair of scissors, a bowl and a hosebit - all suspected of being used for drug purposes.

When questioned about the laser threat on the plane, Kelly told police he hadn't meant to hit the aircraft and didn't even realise at the time that he had.

Sen-Const Selvadurai said he had been "shining the green laser into the air, the stars and across the river".

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos told the court her client had been drunk at the time of the commonwealth offence and had been waving the laser around when it shone into the cockpit.

She argued the 19-year-old used to smoke marijuana but had "gone off it now".

Sen-Const Selvadurai proposed a penalty of 12 months probation and a $500-$600 fine for a portion of the four offences before the court but admitted he was unsure what to submit in terms of the threat to aircraft charge.

Ms Ho said it was fortunate nothing more serious happened to the plane and fined Kelly $500 for the commonwealth offence.

He was also fined $200 for the possession of the illegal laser and $600 for the possession of drug utensils.