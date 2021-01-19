Plans revealed for drive-through juice bar for CQ town

Initial plans for the proposed drive-through food and drink store at Emerald.

An Emerald business has submitted plans to build a drive-through juice bar, the first of its kind in the region.

Aim Projects submitted the development application for the Material Change of Use to a food and drink outlet (drive-through facility) to Central Highlands Regional Council on behalf of Jody Haylock of Crave Holdings Pty Ltd.

The site of the proposed drive-through Crave store at Hospital Road, Emerald.

Crave Food and Juice Bar is an Emerald business that offers smoothies, juices and coffees alongside healthy breakfast and lunch options.

With a store already established on Hospital Road next to LJ Hooker, the proposed new site would be developed a few doors down at 19 Hospital Rd, the vacant lot next to Mine Warehouse.

Sitting on a 1662 sqm lot, the proposed development would include a full drive through facility with an outside patron rest area and dog watering facilities for customers and their pooches, according to the concept drawings.

The development application also highlights a “visually attractive” building design and seven onsite carparks.

The site is located centrally in Emerald, near one of the town’s shopping centres and close to many food outlets.