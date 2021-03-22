Plans revealed for new CQ concrete and cement plant

Hilands Pty Ltd has submitted plans to Central Highlands Regional Council for a cement blending plant and a concrete batching plant at Duaringa.

Hilands Pty Ltd has submitted plans to Central Highlands Regional Council for a cement blending plant and a concrete batching plant at Duaringa.

A Central Queensland business has revealed plans for a new concrete plant at Duaringa, about 160km east of Emerald.

Hilands Pty Ltd has submitted a development application to Central Highlands Regional Council for Material Change of Use – High Impact Industry for a cement blending plant and a concrete batching plant.

The development site is located on the corner of King Street and Capricorn Highway, about 1.3km south of Duaringa Post Office, which contains various industrial buildings and has been vacant for a number of years, the planning report states.

The proposed cement blending plant is expected to produce cement or grout products and operate on a “project” basis.

Cement, flyash and other ingredients are to be brought to the site from external sources to produce pre-mixed cement products for use on various industrial sites across the region.

Aerial view of the proposed site at Duaringa.

According to the report, cement and flyash would be imported to the site via B-double vehicles from Gladstone and Stanwell respectively.

During peak periods, a maximum of four B-doubles would enter the plant with product and two road trains would exit the plant, mostly in daylight hours with 50 per cent travelling north and 50 per cent travelling south.

READ: Mackay Isaac Whitsunday road closures, hazards

Trucks delivering blended cement are expected to service mine sites throughout the Bowen Basin including Tieri and Moranbah.

A maximum of 10 heavy vehicle movements per day is expected and, given the location on a State controlled road, it is not expected that the proposed development will impact the local road network.

If approved, the site is expected to have a blending plant with silos, a concrete batching plant with silos, a covered parking area for trucks, a site office, workshop and 24,500 litre diesel tank.

The site is located about 1.3km south of Duaringa Post Office.

Proposed hours of operation are 24 hours, seven days a week on a campaign basis and it is expected that approximately five employees will be required to operate the site.

“The plant will provide employment opportunities for the region and will supply a good quality product to the local market,” the planning report states.

READ: Clermont students expand knowledge on QLD’s future energy mix

According to the report, the expected output of the cement blending plant is 200 tonnes per 24 hours, with an annual output of about 20,000 tonnes based on a campaign operation, with the end user for the products being the mining industry, predominantly underground coal operations.

It is also proposed to establish a concrete batching plant with an expected output of 50 tonnes per hour to produce concrete for use in the local construction and mining industries.

An annual concrete output is expected to be about 10,000 tonnes based on a campaign operation.

The site would be bunded to catch any chemical spills.