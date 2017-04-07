Play a junior detective on your school holidays

THE holidays are upon us and what better way to discover our own backyard than to get out and about, maybe a trip into Carnarvon Gorge, an adventure and camp over at Lake Nuga, or perhaps a hike through the Blackdown Tablelands or Minerva Hills is more your thing.

We all love to do a bit of fossicking at the Sapphire Gemfields and who knows, you could be lucky and find that once-in-a-lifetime sparkling sapphire.

Capella has plenty to offer for a day trip and has great overnight accommodation options so why not stay a day or two.

Blackwater International Coal Centre is running mine tours so if big machinery interests you then jump onto their bus for a tour like no other.

Maybe pack the family in the car and go for a drive, the road from Rubyvale to Clermont is a drive back through time, with 36 volcanos or remnants of being seen from the road.

Peak Range National Park via Cotherstone Rd is a spectacular drive but just check to see if the road is open.

Rolleston to Bauhinia and up along the Fitzroy Development Rd to Duaringa and then back through Dingo and Bluff is also an interesting drive, with some great camping options along the way.

Comet and the Comet River is a great place to weta line and catch a fish,just bring your own chips.

Want to know more, then drop into your local Visitor Information Centre and getthe most up-to-date andlocal info on all the things to see and do in the region.

You will find a friendly Visitor Centre in Emerald, Springsure, Duaringa and Blackwater.

For kids under the age of 10, fill out the Central Highlands Junior Detective alphabet sheet and drop it into the Central Highlands Visitor Information Centre in Emerald along with yourname and contact details and you could be the lucky winner of a local prize pack. Entries are available from the centre and close on April 30 and the winner will be notified.