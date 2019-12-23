Playboy model stuns in next-level tiny bikini

It’s one of this year’s most divisive bikini trends, but Kelly Gale has embraced the look – and showed off plenty of skin while doing so.

It’s one of this year’s most divisive bikini trends, but Kelly Gale has embraced the look – and showed off plenty of skin while doing so.

Skimpy bottoms might be one of this year's most divisive bikini trends, but the look is a hit with Victoria's Secret model Kelly Gale.

Gale, who was born in Sweden to an Indian mother and Australian father, showcased the extreme bikini trend in a post on her Instagram.

The 24-year-old posed in a hot tub on-board a yacht, wearing a barely-there pair of bikini bottoms that showed of plenty of skin.

Gale paired it with a triangle yellow bikini top and matching tinted sunglasses, writing in the caption: "No more work in 2019, cheers!"

RELATED: Kelly Gale says she was left 'frustrated' by being in a hotel lock down

RELATED: Kelly Gale admits to awkward near miss on the runway

The model's followers were quick to praise the racy bikini ensemble, writing in the comments that she looked incredible.

"If you got it, flaunt it," one person wrote, while another added: "Girl you slay."

Gale grew up in Sweden where she was discovered by a model scout at age 12 and has since gone on to model for the likes of Playboy, Victoria's Secret, Chanel, Tom Ford and Ralph Lauren.

Kelly Gale was born to an Indian mother and Australian father in Sweden. Picture: Instagram/@kellybellyboom.

Despite her success in the fashion industry, Gale told Vogue in 2014 that she had been bullied about her "ugly" looks as a child, which only got worse when she began modelling as a teenager.

"It got so bad, they were giving me such a hard time. I was getting beat up and stuff, and the teachers weren't doing anything," she said.

"At one point, I was hit at school and on the bus. The girls at that school would all stand in a ring around me, and one girl would come up and hit me."

Despite being one of the most successful models in the world, Gale was bullied for her looks as a teenager. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret.

SKIMPY SWIMWEAR TREND TAKES OVER

The tiny swimwear trend was kicked off by model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, whose fashion line Inamorata is famous for its skimpy swimwear designers.

Closer to home, Australian Instagram star Tammy Hembrow has embraced the tiny bikini trend and spoke to news.com.au last week less than 24 hours after she launched her label Saski Collection's first bikini line, Saski Swim.

The mother-of-two has pioneered the revealing style on Instagram and said having her first swimwear line reflect her personal style was a "no-brainer".

"To be honest, I've been really confident in my body the last couple of years, particularly because I've really worked hard on it," she said. "For the first one I really wanted to make it very me."

Tammy Hembrow has championed the tiny bikini trend in Australia. Picture: Instagram?@tammyhembrow.

But wearing the revealing styles hasn't been without its critics, with Tammy revealing she often cops hate for her skimpy looks.

"Definitely, I think there will always be people that will make comments and say you're a mum, you shouldn't be wearing something like that," she said.

"But everybody is entitled to their opinion. I'm not going to stop being me or catering to my audience of girls because of that divisive opinion."

Tammy was also happy to answer one of the biggest questions that gets asked about skimpy bikinis - can you actually swim in them?

RELATED: Pretty Little Thing bikini roasted

This bikini by Beginning Boutique sparked a social media sensation.

"You can definitely swim in it, I've made sure that it covers the right areas," she said with a laugh.

Earlier this year, a V-string bikini bottom from Australian brand Beginning Boutique went viral for all the wrong reasons when it was mocked for not having nearly enough fabric to cover a woman's private parts.

A Facebook post advertising the bikini bottoms, which cost $39.95, racked up more than 150,000 comments likening them to "fanny floss".