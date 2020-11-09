Player ratings: Marika unleashes the beast

The Wallabies scored an upset win against the All Blacks in Brisbane, and while they had several strong performers, one man stood out.

15. Tom Banks - 7/10

Bounced back strongly after being dropped last week with one of his best games for the Wallabies.

14. Tom Wright - 7

Really impressive debut capped by a try with his first touch of the ball. Will play plenty more matches.

13. Jordan Petaia - 6

Limited opportunities but always looked half a chance to do something. Injuries remain biggest worry.

12. Hunter Paisami - 7

Underrated player. Lost possession a few times but his hard running and defence were top class.

11. Marika Koroibete - 9

Had the All Blacks sweating every time he got his hands on the pill and tough in defence. Unlucky to get a yellow card.

10. Reece Hodge - 8

Great team player who can just slot into any role. Not a natural No, 10 but loves a scrap.

9. Nic White - 6

Annoyed the All Blacks from go to woah with all his chatter but had an up and down match.

8. Harry Wilson - 7

Another workhorse performance. Would like to see him attack the blindside more.

7. Michael Hooper - 7

The busiest player on the field and led by example when the Wallabies were a man down.

6. Lachie Swinton - 3

Made some monster hits but his undeserved red card was a killer blow.

5. Matt Philip - 8

Most improved player this series and just keeps getting better and better.

4. Rob Simmons - 5

Didn't have the same impact he has when coming off the bench. Tried hard but gave away a couple of penalties.

3. Allan Alaalatoa - 6

Did everything asked of him but will face a hard time keeping Taniela Tupou on the bench after his replacement scored the winning try.

2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa - 6

Made some erratic throws early on but didn't put a foot wrong after that and made some handy runs.

1. James Slipper - 6

Scrummaged and tackled well but went off injured in his 100th Test.

RESERVES:

16. Folau Fainga'a - 4

17. Angus Bell - 6

18. Taniela Tupou - 6

19. Ned Hanigan - 4

20. Liam Wright - 4

21. Tate McDermott - 4

22. Noah Lolesio - 5

23. Filipo Daugunu - 4