Players have home town advantage

While some big name players will headline tomorrow's Intrust Super Cup clash in Emerald between the CQ Capras and PNG Hunters in Emerald, there are several Central Highlands players who will get the opportunity to play on home soil.

Tieri's Mitch Allen and Hudson Jeffrey have both been named on the bench in the Capras' Auswide Bank Mal Meninga Cup team, while Emerald's Harrison McIndoe and Clermont's Brodee Barrett will don the CQ colours in their Hastings Deering Colts clash against the Western Mustangs.

All four players are excited to return home and are looking forward to plenty of local support as Allen and Jeffrey take the field at 3pm for the U18 Auswide Bank Mal Meninga Cup, with McIndoe and Barrett to follow in the U20 Hastings Deering Colts at 4.30pm.

Action in the Nu-Tank Super Saturday starts at 1.30pm tomorrow at McIndoe Park, with the Capras v PNG Hunters Intrust Super Cup clash kicking off at 6.30pm.