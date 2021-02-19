Players to watch in junior T20 games in Rocky

Rockhampton Blue under-14 bowler Ben Van Bael was in blistering form in the opening game of the Central Queensland Intercity T20 Junior Carnival on Thursday night.

The young paceman finished with 5-4 off three overs to lead Rockhampton Blue to a comprehensive win over Rockhampton White in the under-14 division.

Rockhampton Blue also prevailed in the under-16 showdown against Rockhampton White, winning by 27 runs after posting a total of 8-96.

Rockhampton Cricket president Tony Newman said the carnival was being played in three CQ centres, with Rockhampton fielding two teams in each of the four divisions.

The under-11s are being held in Biloela and the under-12s in Emerald.

The under-14s and under-16s are being played in Rockhampton, with games at the Rockhampton Cricket Ground and Kalka Shades.

Rockhampton Cricket’s junior president Tony Newman: “There’s sure to be some entertaining games played.”

Newman said teams from Gladstone, Central Highlands, Callide Valley and Longreach were also taking part.

Games start at 9am on Saturday and Sunday.

“There’s sure to be some entertaining games played, with the region’s best young cricketers taking part,” he said.

“It’s always good to see them step up and play at the next level.

“For the Rockhampton teams, it will be a great preparation for when we play Mackay on March 7 for the Hans Mark Shield.”

The Rockhampton under-14 and under-16 coaches have put forward their key players.

Rockhampton White under-14 (coach Cam Watson)

Sam Gassman: Was the leading wicket taker for CQ in the recent under-13 North Queensland Championships, which included a five-wicket haul against Mackay Whitsunday. His success with the ball is continuing in the Rockhampton under-13 and under-16 competitions.

Oscar Donovan: Has been in good form with the bat of late and can hit the ball as hard as anyone in this competition. This format is made for him and he is sure to make an impression this weekend.

Rockhampton Blue under-14 (coach Geoff Joyce)

Ben Van Bael: Swing pace bowler who will be a strike weapon in this carnival. Bowls a great line and length with a very good yorker.

Austin Kasprowicz: Plays a great power game with both bat and ball. Will be hard to contain once he gets going with the bat, and opposition batters need to be wary of his genuine pace and especially the quicker ball he possesses.

Rockhampton White under-16 (coach Geoff Connor)

Sam Young: Dashing opening batsman who has a high strike rate in the local competition. Has the ability to take the game away from the opposition once he gets his eye in.

Fletcher Hewitt: Has been bowling extremely well and was the CQ Player of the Tournament at the recent under-15 state titles. Expected to have a big weekend with the ball.

Rockhampton Blue under-16 (coach Troy Welsh)

Brad Taylor: Pace bowler with plenty of bounce who also can be damaging with the bat in the lower order. Is also the ultimate T20 fielder in the outfield.

Jack Penfold: Newly appointed captain who will lead from the front in the batting, and never dies wondering when it comes to creating pressure in the field.