CQ Pet Rescue have introduced Ellis, a tabby born in October, 2020.
Playful kitten looking for his forever home

Kristen Booth
20th Jan 2021 3:00 PM
CQ Pet Rescue introduces Ellis, a friendly tabby boy born in October, 2020.

He is confident, playful and loves human affection.

Ellis is a curious kitty who likes to investigate his surroundings and find new places to curl up for a nap.

He has been socialised with other cats and dogs around his foster home so doesn’t mind a bit of company. Ellis eats well and is fully litter box trained.

Ellis comes with a desexing voucher, is Feline Aids tested, microchipped and with all up-to-date vaccinations.

Adoption fee is $150.

For more information email admin@cqpetrescue.com.au or send CQPR a message via Facebook.

